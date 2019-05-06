Guyana News

Suspects in Bartica miner’s murder released

—police investigations continue

By Staff Writer
Perion Nicholas Bobb

The two suspects who were arrested in relation to the murder of Bartica resident Perion Nicholas Bobb have been released, and the police were ordered to conduct further investigations into the matter.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis, who told Stabroek News that a case file was prepared and later dispatched for legal advice.

The file, Adonis said, was resent to the police on Thursday with recommendations for further investigations to be conducted. “We have some more work to do,” Adonis said…..

