Top Cop urges new police recruits to aspire to excellence

Commissioner of Police Leslie James, told 151 new law enforcement officers that excellent work will be rewarded but indiscipline will not be tolerated, as they embarked Tuesday on their careers to serve and protect society.

“You will be required to make decisions. Go ahead, be assertive and make those decisions. Do the right things… I urge that as you go through the communities of which you will be performing your professional duties, remember the oath which you all took. Remember the question, am I a credit to the force? Once you remember those things, the execution, the professional execution of your duties will be very simple. You will be measured by the standards that are set by us…excellent work will be rewarded and in the same breath, indiscipline will not be tolerated,” James said.

He was at the time delivering the feature address at the graduation ceremony held at the Tactical Ser-vices Unit (TSU) Square, Eve Leary on Tuesday for recruit courses 373, 374, 375, 37 ‘B’1, 37 ‘B’2 and 15 ‘G’…..