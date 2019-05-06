Two men charged with series of Promenade Gardens robberies

Two men were on Friday remanded to prison, after they appeared in court in connection with a series of armed robberies which occurred in the city last week, in which the victims were relieved of articles valued more than $800,000.

Rex Blanche, 34, and Michael York, 23, were jointly charged with eight armed robbery offences, which were read to them by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

According to Prosecutor Sanj Singh, on April 26, at the Promenade Gardens, the victims were confronted by York, along with another person, who was armed with a gun. They reportedly robbed the victims at gunpoint and escaped in a motor car, which was driven by Blanche…..