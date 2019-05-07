Aurora Gold Mine hosts health fair

In observance of Occupational Health and Safety Month, the Aurora Gold Mine Inc (AGM) two weekends ago hosted its annual Health Fair, along with a number of other activities, to the benefit of their employees and others who were onsite.

The activities took place at Camp Aurora in Region Seven, AGM said in a press release.

At the Health Fair, over 300 employees of AGM had the benefit of medical care provided by a 12-member team, which comprised of Ministry of Public Health and private medical personnel. However, according to the release, AGM’s senior Medical Officer, Mahendranauth Ragunauth said the fair catered not only to AGM employees, but also to other contractors who were onsite and took advantage of the opportunity.

During the event, a four-member dental crew from the Cheddi Jagan Dental Clinic, along with dental personnel from Region Seven, took care of the dental needs of 106 workers in terms of extraction, filling and cleaning…..