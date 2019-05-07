Bauxite union cautiously optimistic on talks with RUSAL company

The Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) is cautiously optimistic that the more cordial relationship between it and the RUSAL-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) will soon bear fruit.

On March 20, a month-long standoff between workers and BCGI came to an end after BCGI agreed to reinstate 61 sacked workers and negotiate a new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) with the workers’ union.

GB&GWU Secretary Leslie Junor told Stabroek News on Saturday that the union is currently working with the company to draft this CLA which is expected to be finalized by the middle of May…..