Guyana signs MoU with Chile on mining matters

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mining matters with the Chilean Government.

According to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the MoU was signed in Chile.

Trotman signed the MoU with Chile´s Minister of Mining Baldo Prokurica and the National Service of Geology and Mining of the Government of the Republic of Chile (SERNAGEOMIN).

The release said that the MoU provides a framework for the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge and the boosting of scientific and technical capabilities of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and SERNAGEOMIN in relation to Earth Sciences and Mining.

“The signing of this MoU brings to fruition areas discussed when His Excellency, President David Granger visited Chile two years ago. We look to Chile as a good example for productive and safe mining practices and how the proceeds of mining can be utilized for the benefit of the citizens. This relationship between Guyana and Chile will benefit our people immensely and we can look to no better example than Chile of how to do it properly”, Trotman was quoted as saying in the release.

Prokurica said his country is pleased to be able to share its knowledge and expertise with Guyana. He said that Chile is known throughout the world as an important mining country.

“We are very interested in signing this agreement and further collaboration especially in geological services … twenty percent of mining services provided in Peru are Chileans”, he said.

The MoU covers exchanges of technical information; visits; participation in training courses, conferences, and symposia; the exchange of professional geoscientists in areas of mutual interest; and any other cooperative research consistent with programmes of the two sides. Specific areas of cooperation include, but are not limited to Geochemical and Geological Mapping and Data Analysis.

Manager of the Geological Services Division, GGMC, Gordon Nestor said that the MoU clears the way for greater capacity building in the GGMC.

“It will help boost capacity for geological and land management platforms and the development of professionals in geo sciences, geo physics and structural management and data management”, he said.