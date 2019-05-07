Hotelier to stand trial for murder of Subryanville man

Hotel owner Erwin Bacchus, who is accused of the fatal shooting of Subryanville resident Jason De Florimonte, was today committed to stand trial for murder.

The ruling was made by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate’s Court at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Bacchus.

It is alleged that Bacchus, on August 4th, 2018, murdered De Florimonte.

Police had said De Florimonte was fatally shot after a confrontation with Bacchus, the owner of the Tourist Villa hotel, located at Lot 95 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown.

Bacchus heard that there was sufficient evidence made out against him to have him stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

He will remain on remand until that time.

Attorney Dexter Todd was the special prosecutor appointed in the case.