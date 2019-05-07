More than robbery to murder of Parika farmer – police

As the police continue to probe the murder of Parika backdam farmer Somdatt Ramgobin, investigators believe there is much more to his death than just robbery.
“While it appears to be a robbery, there seems to be much more to it,” Divisional Commander Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News when contacted for an update yesterday.
Cooper said as the investigation continues, detectives are pursuing all leads…..
