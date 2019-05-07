Mother, six children homeless after suspected arson at Charity

A fire, suspected to be an act of arson, on Saturday night gutted the home of a Charity, Essequibo family leaving six persons homeless.

Juliet Badhri, a domestic worker and a mother of five of 406, Charity Extension Scheme said neither she nor her five children were home when the fire started sometime around 11 pm.

She told Stabroek News, her husband was misbehaving earlier in the night and as a result she and her children left the home and went to her sister-in- law’s residence a short distance away…..