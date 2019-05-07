Nappi gets new well

Over 700 residents of Nappi Village, Region 9 will benefit from a new well which was drilled to provide the community with easier access to water.
According to a release yesterday from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the drilling of the well was a collaborative effort between GWI and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The well which was completed last Saturday was done by a Brazilian company, Fox Trading at a depth of 144 meters…..
