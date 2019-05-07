Rupununi bridge destroyed in suspected arson

A bridge used by several communities in the North Rupununi, Region Nine, was destroyed by fire and regional authorities are of the belief that it was an act of arson.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Carl Parker told Stabroek News that the destruction of the bridge was reported by a toshao. He explained that the regional council immediately mobilised to rebuild the bridge given its importance to the communities.

The communities of Yupukari, Marakanata, Quatata, Fly Hill, Kaicumbay, and Katoka all use the bridge to access Lethem…..