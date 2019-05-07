Guyana News

Rupununi bridge destroyed in suspected arson

By Staff Writer
One end of the bridge where the supporting structure was destroyed.

A bridge used by several communities in the North Rupununi, Region Nine, was destroyed by fire and regional authorities are of the belief that it was an act of arson.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Carl Parker told Stabroek News that the destruction of the bridge was reported by a toshao. He explained that the regional council immediately mobilised to rebuild the bridge given its importance to the communities.

The communities of Yupukari, Marakanata, Quatata, Fly Hill, Kaicumbay, and Katoka all use the bridge to access Lethem…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Alberttown businessman says SOCU owes almost $2M for car rentals

Alberttown businessman says SOCU owes almost $2M for car rentals

By

Charlestown man dead, others injured after bus topples at Garden of Eden

Gov’t seeking consultant on sale of Guyana’s crude oil

Comments

Trending