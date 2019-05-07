SC conferral on Timothy Jonas raised with president, Ramjattan says

Alliance for Change (AFC) Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan has said he raised the alleged withdrawal of the conferral of Senior Counsel (SC) status on attorney Timothy Jonas at the government level and he has voiced his confidence that the attorney will be bestowed with the honour.

“I did raise it at the proper places and I rather suspect that Timothy is going to become the silk that he is deserving of,” Ramjattan told an AFC press conference at the party’s Kitty headquarters last Friday, when asked whether it had sought an explanation from government.

Days after Jonas was informed that he was selected to become a SC, he was contacted and told that this was being reconsidered. This occurred shortly after it was published that Jonas and others had formed a new political party…..