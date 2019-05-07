Guyana News

Shariff, wife still to lead defence to failing to comply with court order charge

By Staff Writer
Omar Shariff

There has been yet another delay in former Ministry of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff and his wife, Sabeita Hardeo, leading their defence to a charge of failing to comply with a court order.

At a hearing last Friday, defence attorney Sanjeev Datadin requested an adjournment from Magistrate Fabayo Azore in order for his clients to lead their defence, although the court was prepared to hear same.

The attorney noted that he recently had a death in his family and was tasked with performing certain duties, unknown to him, for a particular time, at the funeral…..

