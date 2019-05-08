Bus driver surrenders to cops after fatal Garden of Eden accident

After fleeing the scene after Sunday evening’s fatal accident along the Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, the driver of the minibus in which the now deceased Charlestown resident Michael Cozier was travelling, has surrendered to the police.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the driver, a 31-year-old resident of Supply, EBD, turned himself into the police at Grove Police station on Monday morning in the company of an attorney.

He was subjected to a breathalyser test, which showed that there was no trace of alcohol in his breath. The minibus, BXX 3014, belongs to a relative of the driver…..