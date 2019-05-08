Caribbean Airlines to partner with UG on diaspora conference

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and the University of Guyana (UG) have announced that CAL has been designated the Principal Airline Partner for the upcoming Diaspora and Entrepreneur Conference being hosted by UG.

A CAL release yesterday stated that the conference will run from July 21 to 25 under the theme, “Cultural Diversity and Innovation: Engaging the Diaspora for an Enhanced Caribbean Competitive Landscape.” It aims to touch on many timely issues including best practices in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, economic growth, diversity and inclusion as well as the role of the Diaspora, the release added.

In making the announcement, the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera stated, “Caribbean Airlines is about connecting the Caribbean and this goes beyond the thousands of people we transport daily. It extends into the communities we serve, and the diaspora is one of the most important. We are happy to support this conference which will see aspiring and established entrepreneurs from the diaspora meet in Guyana from July 21 to 25 to collaborate and innovate, which is critical to the development of our entire Caribbean region…..