Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

The government has to pay in excess of $5 million in total which was yesterday awarded by High Court judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry to five West Coast Berbice farmers who had sued the state over revocation of their farmlands.

Chalyn McKalman, Sonita Bristol, Sharon Solomon, Fariel Johnson and Doreen Monah were each awarded $1 million in damages for what they argued was the infringement of their fundamental rights.

Additionally, they were also granted court costs in the sum of $300,000 which also has to be borne by the state…..