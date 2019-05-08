Guyana News

Ex-cop facing extradition to US on drug trafficking charges

By
Shaun Darcy Nebblett

Extradition proceedings are set to commence before a city magistrate against ex-policeman Shaun Darcy Nebblett, who is wanted in the United States for cocaine trafficking.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday was an unrepresented Shaun Darcy Nebblett, also known as Shaun Wyatt or ‘Dapper.’

Nebblett is wanted in the United States for conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Man gets 65 years for murdering neighbour over Handsome Tree land

By

Sexual Offences Court commissioned in Berbice

Comments

Trending