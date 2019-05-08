Ex-cop facing extradition to US on drug trafficking charges

Extradition proceedings are set to commence before a city magistrate against ex-policeman Shaun Darcy Nebblett, who is wanted in the United States for cocaine trafficking.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday was an unrepresented Shaun Darcy Nebblett, also known as Shaun Wyatt or ‘Dapper.’

Nebblett is wanted in the United States for conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute…..