Expressions of interest submitted for executive lounge, duty-free shops in CJIA departures terminal

The deadline for submissions of Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the executive lounge and duty-free concession shops in the departures terminal of the newly expanded Cheddi Jagan International Airport was yesterday and over 16 submissions were received.

It is unclear how many persons submitted EoIs for the duty-free concessions in the departures area. However, Director of Operations for Roraima Airways Learie Barclay told the Stabroek News that only three were submitted for the executive lounge. Roraima currently operates the Executive Lounge and has been doing so since 2005.

Barclay, who was present at the opening of the bid boxes, said that the three were his company, and Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and El Dorado, both from Trinidad and Tobago…..