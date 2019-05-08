Former escapee to face trial for fatal bus park stabbing

A city magistrate yesterday committed former prison escapee Wayne Gilbert to stand trial for the 2017 murder of a Leopold Street resident at a city bus park.

The charge against the accused alleges that on January 20th, 2017, at Croal Street, Stabroek, he murdered Rawle Rodrigues in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

When the preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against Gilbert continued yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, prosecutor Richard Harris made closing arguments. The prosecutor encouraged the court to find that sufficient evidence was led to call upon the accused to lead his defence in the matter…..