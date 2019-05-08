Guyana News

Former escapee to face trial for fatal bus park stabbing

By Staff Writer
Wayne Gilbert

A city magistrate yesterday committed former prison escapee Wayne Gilbert to stand trial for the 2017 murder of a Leopold Street resident at a city bus park.

The charge against the accused alleges that on January 20th, 2017, at Croal Street, Stabroek, he murdered Rawle Rodrigues in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

When the preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against Gilbert continued yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, prosecutor Richard Harris made closing arguments. The prosecutor encouraged the court to find that sufficient evidence was led to call upon the accused to lead his defence in the matter…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ex-cop facing extradition to US on drug trafficking charges

By
Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Court awards $1M each to West Berbice farmers after gov’t revocation of lands

Man gets 65 years for murdering neighbour over Handsome Tree land

By

Comments

Trending