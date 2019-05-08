Guyana News

GECOM says fulfilled its responsibilities on no-confidence motion

-in legal filing

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as part of its submission to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the No Confidence case has said that it fulfilled its duties and responsibilities.

Further, according to the submission filed in response to Christopher Ram by Excellence Dazzell and Trinidadian Senior Coun-sel Stanley Marcus, an Official List of Voters (OLV) is different from an Official List of Electors (OLE).

The OLV is compiled for Local Government Elections while an OLE is compiled for General and Regional Elections…..

