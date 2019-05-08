Man gets 65 years for murdering neighbour over Handsome Tree land

Holding strongly to the view that he is the rightful owner of a plot of land over which he was found guilty of murdering his neighbour, Sukhdeo Dharamdat was yesterday sentenced to 65 years behind bars for the crime at the High Court in Georgetown.

His son, Ishwar Dharamdat, who was also charged with the murder but convicted on the lesser offence of manslaughter, was also sentenced yesterday to a term of imprisonment for 20 years.

Noting the dispute over the land as being the motive behind what she described as Suresh Nandkishore’s “senseless killing,” Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy had asked Justice Navindra Singh to impose sentences which would reflect the nature and gravity of the offences committed…..