No bail for accused in Mahdia wounding

By Staff Writer
Eric Roberts

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with wounding.

Eric Roberts was read a charge which stated that on March 10th, at 111 Miles, Mahdia, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Russell Adams with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause actual bodily harm.

Roberts denied the charge after it was read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown…..

