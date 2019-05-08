No bail for accused in Mahdia wounding

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with wounding.
Eric Roberts was read a charge which stated that on March 10th, at 111 Miles, Mahdia, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Russell Adams with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause actual bodily harm.
Roberts denied the charge after it was read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments