Police still probing murder of moneychanger on High St

By Staff Writer
Prince Phillip Alleyne

Three weeks have passed since moneychanger, Prince Phillip Alleyne, was shot and killed during a robbery outside Ashmins Trading’s building on High Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, and the police are yet to apprehend his killer/s.

Contacted for an update on the matter yesterday afternoon, Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman, told Stabroek News that the investigation is ongoing.

He remained tightlipped about details surrounding the probe but noted that there are a number of factors that are preventing detectives from solving the crime…..

