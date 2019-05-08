Scented coconut oils among thirty local products added to The Guyana Shop

The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has announced the addition of 30 new agro-processed products to the shelves of The Guyana Shop, following their release from 13 local agro-processors.

These products include seasonings, sauces, wines, flour and soaps, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release said.

DPI noted that the Guyana Shop, which has been operating for more than 30 years, supports local entrepreneurs by providing a platform for local agro-processed goods to be marketed, and over 200 products have been produced locally due to its influence on the agro-processing industry…..