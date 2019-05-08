Guyana News

Scented coconut oils among thirty local products added to The Guyana Shop

By Staff Writer
The GMC shop (DPI photo)

The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has announced the addition of 30 new agro-processed products to the shelves of The Guyana Shop, following their release from 13 local agro-processors.

These products include seasonings, sauces, wines, flour and soaps, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release said.

DPI noted that the Guyana Shop, which has been operating for more than 30 years, supports local entrepreneurs by providing a platform for local agro-processed goods to be marketed, and over 200 products have been produced locally due to its influence on the agro-processing industry…..

