Sexual Offences Court commissioned in Berbice

A brand new Sexual Offences Court, estimated to cost around $9 million, was commissioned at the High Court in Berbice yesterday morning.

Stabroek News was told that the furniture for the courtroom is estimated to have cost around $1.5 million along with Skype equipment estimated to be $1.4 million, audio recording equipment $2.7 million, and infrastructural work for the courtroom and the special measures room, a total of $3 million, among other expenditures.

However, the lawyers’ robing room, which was once situated where the Sexual Offences Court is now located, has since been relocated to another area of the High Court. This newspaper was told that some $2 million was spent on the relocation of that room…..