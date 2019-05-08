Guyana News

Verdict looms for accused in Mocha mechanic’s murder

By Staff Writer
Kenkassie Lynch

Kenkassie Lynch, who is accused of the murder of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, is expected to know his fate later today when a jury deliberates on the capital indictment against him.

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against Lynch, who it says murdered Lanferman.

According to a caution statement tendered and admitted into evidence, Lynch told police investigators that he had carried out the act for a man popularly known in the Mocha area as ‘Birdman,’ who had a grievance against the deceased…..

