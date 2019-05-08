Verdict looms for accused in Mocha mechanic’s murder

Kenkassie Lynch, who is accused of the murder of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, is expected to know his fate later today when a jury deliberates on the capital indictment against him.

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against Lynch, who it says murdered Lanferman.

According to a caution statement tendered and admitted into evidence, Lynch told police investigators that he had carried out the act for a man popularly known in the Mocha area as ‘Birdman,’ who had a grievance against the deceased…..