A youth was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to being in possession of a round of ammunition.

Steve King, 19, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on the charge that on May 5th, at 35 Miles Backdam, Kamarang, he had a .32 round in his possession.

King pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Daly later sentenced him to two years in jail.