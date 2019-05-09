City court remands Nigerian over illegal entry into Guyana

A 30-year-old Nigerian who was accused of illegally entering the country by sea, was yesterday remanded to prison after he denied the charge.

Anthony Eze pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that between June 1 and June 30, 2018 at Springlands, Corentyne, he entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an Immigration Officer.

Eze told the court that he came to visit Guyana and entered the country via the Lethem/Brazil border, where his passport was seized.

However, according to Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, there are no records at any local immigration offices related to Eze, who was arrested at Charity.

Eze was subsequently remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and the matter was adjourned until May 13, when it will be heard at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.