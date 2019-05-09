Cop succumbs after beaten by another

A Special Lance Corporal succumbed at a city hospital on Saturday afternoon, hours after he was beaten by another rank while he was stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters on Princes Street, Wortmanville.
Dead is Special Lance Corporal Carlos Alleyne, 25.
Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan late last evening confirmed the incident which occurred around 9.15am on Saturday…..
