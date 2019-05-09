Guyana News

Dipcon applies for Finance Minister to be jailed over contempt

By
Winston Jordan

Trinidad construction company Dipcon has moved to the courts for Finance Minister Winston Jordan be held in jail for failing to pay it the US$2,228,400.67 it was awarded since 2015.

Justice Rishi Persaud handed down the judgement in the company’s favour on 21st October, 2015 but Jordan it is claimed has failed to take steps to effect payment. As a result, lawyers for Dipcom have applied to the court for an administrative order to compel the minister to pay.

According to grounds listed in  Dipcon’s application to the court, by letter dated 28th December, 2015, the Registrar of the Supreme Court transmitted the order made by Justice Persaud to the minister  who “thereupon became obligated …to direct, by warrant under his hand, that the amount awarded thereby to be paid.”….

