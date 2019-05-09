Man charged with murder of taxi driver on Norton St

One of the men suspected to have been involved in the murder of taxi driver Marlon Rodney, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the offence.

James Fraser, called “Damo,” denied the allegation, which stated that on April 30, at Norton Street, Georgetown, he murdered Marlon Seon Rodney, called George.

The charge was read by Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

On the day in question, according to Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, following an argument with Shaquille Dion, called ‘Radica,’ Rodney left to go home and as he was walking along Norton Street, heading in the eastern direction, he noticed Fraser, 21, along with another person, exiting a white car…..