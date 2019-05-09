Guyana News

Man found guilty of 2015 murder of Mocha mechanic

—sentencing pendingprobation report

By
Kenkassie Lynch

Kenkassie Lynch, who is one of the men accused of murdering Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and is awaiting sentencing.

Lynch learnt his fate in the courtroom of Justice Navindra Singh, where a unanimous guilty verdict was handed down by a 12-member jury, following about two hours of deliberation…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CCJ judges pose questions on President’s rejection of GECOM chair nominees

By

Three cops charged with demanding gold, one also on rape charge

Dipcon applies for Finance Minister to be jailed over contempt

Comments

Trending