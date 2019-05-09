Man found guilty of 2015 murder of Mocha mechanic

Kenkassie Lynch, who is one of the men accused of murdering Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and is awaiting sentencing.
Lynch learnt his fate in the courtroom of Justice Navindra Singh, where a unanimous guilty verdict was handed down by a 12-member jury, following about two hours of deliberation…..
