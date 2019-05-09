Miner shot by Venezuelan over gold debt

A 31-year-old East Coast Demerara miner was shot on Monday afternoon after he failed to return a quantity of raw gold, which he allegedly owed a Venezuelan national.

Stabroek News understands that Teon Moffatt, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was attacked between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, at Arau Mountain Top, Region Seven, while he was returning to his sleeping camp.

He was shot twice in his left leg and was taken to the Arau Medical Centre for treatment…..