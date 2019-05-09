Region 10 Chairman condemns unilateral dismissal of hostel supervisor

Regional Chairman of Region 10, Renis Morian, has jumped to the defence of the recently dismissed supervisor of the Kwakwani Hostel, calling her removal a great injustice, and offering to take up her case.

A release from the region related that Morian, during this month’s statutory meeting of the Council, expressed great disapproval at the manner in which the supervisor, Rockell Bailey, was “unilaterally” dismissed from her position by acting Regional Education Officer (REdO) Sonia Fraser, unbeknownst to the Council. It was reported that she was replaced within a day’s notice, without a hearing or being served a letter of dismissal.

Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), Maylene Stephens, during the Council’s meeting, had related that Bailey’s firing came after Fraser took an application for the new supervisor to the Personnel Department, and it was decided there and then to fire Bailey and employ a replacement immediately…..