Guyana News

Self-bail for cop charged over theft of cellphone

By
Ornesto Thomas

A policeman who was accused of stealing a cellphone, along with a SIM card, from another cop during a football training session, was yesterday granted his release after he denied the allegation.

Ornesto Thomas, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the George-town Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleges that on March 5, at the Police Sports Club Ground, Kingston, Ornesto stole a Samsung S5 cellphone, valued $60,000 and a SIM card, valued $2,000, from Carl Saul…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CCJ judges pose questions on President’s rejection of GECOM chair nominees

By

Three cops charged with demanding gold, one also on rape charge

Dipcon applies for Finance Minister to be jailed over contempt

Comments

Trending