Self-bail for cop charged over theft of cellphone

A policeman who was accused of stealing a cellphone, along with a SIM card, from another cop during a football training session, was yesterday granted his release after he denied the allegation.

Ornesto Thomas, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the George-town Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleges that on March 5, at the Police Sports Club Ground, Kingston, Ornesto stole a Samsung S5 cellphone, valued $60,000 and a SIM card, valued $2,000, from Carl Saul…..