Third man charged over $1m Regent St theft

Dante Griffith, the third man to be charged in relation to a break and entry at a Regent Street business last month, which resulted in a loss of more than $1 million to the business, was yesterday granted bail by a city court.

The man appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

It was alleged that between April 26 and April 27, Griffith, along with company, broke and entered an auto store on Regent Road, Bourda where they stole a quantity of motor vehicle accessories, as well as 500,000; the total loss amounting to $1,296,600. The business is owned by Viviknand Ramotar…..