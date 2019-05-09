Three cops charged with demanding gold, one also on rape charge

Three policemen, one of whom was also charged with raping a Venezuelan woman, were granted bail yesterday, after being jointly charged with three counts of robbery in which it is alleged they relieved Trafficking in Persons victims of over 15 pennyweights of gold.

Constable Corwyn Mingo, Corporal Seon Jones, 34, and Corporal Tevin Estrado, 27, denied the charges which allege that between May 1 and May 30, 2018, at Makari Top, Mazaruni River, with intent to steal, they demanded with menace over three pennyweights of raw gold valued $31,500, from a complainant.

It was further alleged that during the same time and at the same location, with intent to steal, they demanded with menace six pennyweights of raw gold valued $63,000, from another complainant…..