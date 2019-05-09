Trotman hopeful of building on work in first natural resources transparency report

With the publication of Guyana’s first extractive industries transparency report, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has said that Guyana looks forward to building on the foundation.

This was revealed by Trotman at a press conference at the Guyana’s Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI) National Secretariat on Main Street, Georgetown, last Thursday.

Trotman noted that the report, which was also made public on the same day, has also been shared with Cabinet and has been posted on the ministry’s website as well…..