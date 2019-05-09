Guyana News

Two more suspects held over Albouystown shop owner’s murder

By
Nalinie Persaud

Investigations into the murder of Albouystown shop owner Nalinie Persaud last Thursday, have led to the arrest of two additional suspects.

Persaud, called ‘Nalo’, 58, was last Thursday killed after she and her husband, Mahendra Rampersaud, were attacked by bandits who broke and entered their Albouystown home. The couple was attacked by four masked men around 3 am.

When Stabroek News contacted Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman, he confirmed that two additional suspects were arrested and held for questioning. Chapman added that he would not be able to say if any of the suspects would be charged soon…..

