Auditor General dubious about GNPL statement on local printers

While signalling the start of an audit investigation into the printing of Ministry of Education text books, Auditor General Deodat Sharma said yesterday that he finds it “strange” that the Guyana National Printers Limited (GNPL) was able to determine that local printers did not have the capacity to do the printing.

He made reference to a letter carried in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News in which General Manager of GNPL, Trevor Bassoo defended the use of a Trinidad-based company to print the books.

“The GNPL in today’s [newspaper] said that they did sub contract it because the local people did not have capacity. That’s strange for them to determine that,” he told Stabroek News. He said that an audit has been launched into the procurement of the text books…..