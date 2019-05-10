Guyana News

Bandits assault Alness family, pensioner hospitalised

Kaymeah Goodchild

An Alness, Corentyne pensioner has been  hospitalised, after two armed bandits invaded his home yesterday morning, in a robbery attempt that yielded them $5,000 cash, a cellphone and a gold ring.

The bandits badly assaulted Gilford Goodchild, 76, and his wife, Kaymeah Goodchild, 71.

Mr. Goodchild was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery…..

