Banks Brewery glitch to be fixed “shortly”, company’s Marketing Manager says

The mechanical issue at the Banks DIH Brewery, which has halted production of the company’s lagers and stout, is expected to be fixed “shortly”, the company’s Marketing Manager, Carlton Jung said.

The company’s Brewery went down sometime last week, resulting in production of its premium beer – Banks Beer, and its economical version – GT Beer, stopping. Production of its stout – Guinness, has also been halted, which has resulted in a countrywide shortage among most bars, retailers and wholesalers.

Stabroek News contacted Jung yesterday and while he was not open to providing specific details on what had transpired and a definitive timeframe on when the factory would resume operation, he noted that they are “almost there” and that a “solution is very close and normalcy will be back very soon.”….