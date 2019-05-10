Draft Disaster Risk Management Bill to be released this week

A second workshop on Oil Spill Planning and Readi-ness Assessment began on Wednesday as the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) works to finalise contingency planning and it announced that a draft disaster risk management bill is to be released this week.

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the workshop was opened for key public and private sector players in the local oil and gas sector, following a recommendation from the first workshop in March. It had been recommended that there be another session to finalise the assessment of the national readiness for oil spills before implementation can begin.

The first workshop, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, provided stakeholders with a detailed understanding of the National Oil Spill Response Contingency Plan, as well as the requirements, policy and procedures for implementation of a national oil spill response…..