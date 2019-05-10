Driver held over Sheriff St fatal accident on two traffic charges

As the police probe into the accident that claimed the life of Garnett Street carpenter, Deonarine Singh more than a week ago continues, the driver was on Wednesday released on bail after he was charged with two traffic-related offences stemming from the said accident.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Marcine Newton, 28, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with a tinted windscreen while not being the holder of a permit and driving a motor vehicle which was fitted with obscure number plates.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 7 where he denied the allegations and was placed on bail…..