Guyana News

Driver held over Sheriff St fatal accident on two traffic charges

Deonarine Singh

As the police probe into the accident that claimed the life of Garnett Street carpenter, Deonarine Singh more than a week ago continues, the driver was on Wednesday released on bail after he was charged with two traffic-related offences stemming from the said accident.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Marcine Newton, 28, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with a tinted windscreen while not being the holder of a permit and driving a motor vehicle which was fitted with obscure number plates.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 7 where he denied the allegations and was placed on bail…..

