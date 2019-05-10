Eleven graduate from training centre for persons with disabilities

The Open Doors Centre, a national vocational training centre for persons with disabilities, yesterday hosted its 9th graduation exercise at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

The eleven graduating students, representing the class of 2017/2018 received training over the two-year period in Information Technology, Carpentry and Craft skills.

At the graduation ceremony, Manager of the Open Doors Centre, Arthur Lewis, in his report, expressed how proud he was of the graduating class. He said that the organisation which has been around since 2001, aims to offer technical and vocational training for persons with disabilities in an effort to foster a more inclusive society…..