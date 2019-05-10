Family of Lance Corporal allegedly fatally beaten by colleague call for justice

Family members of Special Lance Corporal Don Carlos Alleyne, who succumbed to injuries at a city hospital last Saturday, are calling for answers as to what exactly transpired in the lead up to his death.

Alleyne, 25, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Saturday afternoon, after he was allegedly beaten by another rank while he was stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters, Princes Street, Wortmanville.

When Stabroek News made a visit to Alleyne’s Industrial Site Squatting Area home, family members were still in shock and calling for justice…..