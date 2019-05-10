Former MP Michael Abraham succumbs to Lou Gehrig’s disease

Musician and former member of the National Assembly, Michael Anthony Abraham AA, died this week at the age of 70, following several years of battling the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease.

In announcing his death on her Facebook page, his daughter, well-known radio personality, Michella Abraham-Ali, said her father died peacefully, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws at home.

“Dad suffered for almost 7 years with a motor neuron disease called ALS. He was admitted to ICU on Saturday but due to the hospital staff never handling an ALS patient before, we opted to have him spend his remaining hours not connected to machines or health care personnel who could not understand that he was not a typical patient,” she wrote. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease….