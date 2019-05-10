Guyana’s oil and gas ‘adventure’ attracting heightened international attention

Reports from Houston, Texas indicate that Guyana’s participation in the May 6 – 9 Oil Technology Conference (OTC) attracted the particular attention of the representatives of the international oil and gas sector against the background of confirmation the US company ExxonMobil is readying itself to commence the realisation of ‘first oil’ for the country.

The news service, Oil Now, in its reporting earlier this week, indicated that the Guyana delegation to the forum comprised representatives of the local Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). Between them, they represented “approximately 24 private sector companies and several state agencies” – an initiative that was funded jointly by government and the private sector – and hosted what was described as “the largest booth it has ever managed at an international event,” as Guyana continues to attract enhanced investor interest in Guyana on the back of the impending realisation of ‘first oil’.

Oil Now reported that Guyana’s 600 square ft. booth allowed for a strong and highly visible presence at the event and for the facilitation of meetings with interested parties. The report indicated that the Guyana delegation which included, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state-run GO-Invest, Owen Verwey and President of the GCCI, Nicholas Boyer, was successful in enhancing an external understanding of Guyana, its people and its economy and to provide insights into possible oil and gas-related investments in the country. More than 50 business-to- business meetings were held with foreign companies during the four-day event…..