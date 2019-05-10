Man shot deadat Bagotstown

A 21-year-old man died last night after he was shot two times at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Stabroek News learnt that Patrick Fraser, who is the son of the owner of the C&F Mall next to the Demerara Harbour Bridge, was at the time hanging out with some friends at an abandoned lot on Norton Street sometime around 10 pm.

Residents reported that Fraser is known to the area and would frequent the abandoned lot with friends often. Residents were unsure of what might have caused the incident since there was no prior argument or altercation that they noticed or heard…..