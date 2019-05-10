Guyana News

Miner accused of stealing batteries, plantains, fined $10,000

A miner who admitted to stealing batteries from a businessman in Linden, was yesterday fined after he was charged with the offence.

Kevon Lawrence, 36, yesterday pleaded guilty to a larceny charge, and was fined $10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in a default sentence of 21 days in jail.

The charge against Lawrence had stated that on May 8, at Pine Street, Mackenzie, Linden, he stole two 12-volt batteries valued $42,000 and four bunches of plantains valued $12,000, from Quasie Bowen…..

